Warmest Day of the Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The warmer pattern that we've gotten into as high pressure is settling toward the Bahamas will ramp up even more today. Yesterday topped out in the low to even mid-80s, and today will have most areas getting into the middle 80s with upper-level ridging moving in and the westerly flow at the surface persisting. We're starting off mild, in the 50s, and it will be just as comfortable tonight as those factors remain in place. While there may occasionally be some higher clouds around, today will be sunny for the most part, and much of tonight will remain clear as well.The ridge aloft gets pinched and becomes sharper today through tomorrow as upper-level low pressure comes eastward into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, while an upper-level low continues to spin and make little progress over the western Atlantic. This setup should cause a little northern surface high pressure to develop and default our flow around to easterly late tonight into tomorrow. We expect it will bring a few clouds back into the area later tonight and tomorrow, but the bigger concern will be what it may do to our temperatures.Most of the guidance is in the upper 70s now, and the NAM is the coolest with only 73 for tomorrow. This is because it also turns us overcast, but as it tends to overdo the low-level moisture in these cases, we will take it with a grain of salt. We will also allow for a spotty thunderstorm to fire up along that boundary tomorrow afternoon, but we shouldn't see anything widespread or heavy. The best chance of any rainfall will be just to our north and east.Meanwhile, the front supported by the upper-level low to our northwest will be approaching from the west. This front will weaken and wash out a bit coming eastward, so we don't expect more than a scattering of shower activity around tomorrow night. However, we will have southern stream upper-level energy coming up toward us that brings a good chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm Friday, mainly in the afternoon. The back door front will also erode as a light southerly surface flow develops, so despite some rainfall, we get well into the 70s.The energy causing the rainy weather for Friday will pull away to the east Saturday morning, but another low will be coming through the Ohio/Tennessee valleys. This will bring back wet weather during the day, though it doesn't look to be widespread or heavy. Both the American and European models agree that the best chance for any shower Sunday is in the morning; the front may be off to the east for the afternoon, allowing for drier weather and some sunshine the rest of the day.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather