Warming trend continues with sunshine and 70s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Though we may start with some patchy fog and clouds, we'll end the day with sunshine and temps in the low to mid 70s across the region.

The weather pattern stays quiet throughout the weekend as well with a mix of clouds and sun and temps in the 70s.

The next big thing will be Eta and how it interacts with the U.S. Right now, it's building back into a tropical storm and will head toward Florida over the weekend. Once it' gets there, it could bring torrential rainfall. It looks like it will throw moisture at us during the middle part of next week, starting Tuesday night, with the rain continuing through late week. Still a lot of questions where it may go.

Until it gets here, enjoy the above average temps and the mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great weekend!

