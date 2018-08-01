WEATHER

Scattered Rain Continues

Wet weather continues through Friday, but a slightly drier pattern will develop during the weekend.

Scattered to numerous showers will develop Thursday and Friday. Some of the showers could produce heavy rainfall. The treat for flash flooding continues especially in slow moving storms.

A ridge of high pressure will build westward through the weekend, and the start of next week. There will still be enough moisture in place in the lower levels of the atmosphere for pop up storms especially during the afternoon. However, the coverage of rain will be much lower compared to most of the work week. The ridge will also warm highs to near 90 degrees.

By mid-week we could the return of more active and wet weather as another trough of low pressure develops to our west.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

