Rain Around Today

A compact storm system moves from Tennessee this morning to the coast of Maryland by this evening touching off drizzle and light rain showers for the Triangle later this morning and into this afternoon.High pressure brings us a quiet end to the workweek as temperatures rebound from the low to mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday, to the upper 60s by Friday.Meanwhile, a potent upper-level storm system is projected to move into the western United States tomorrow morning. This system will move eastward and strengthen as it moves into the central and southern Rockies and will drive the development of a surface area of low pressure over the Texas Panhandle Thursday night and Friday morning.This storm will track east-northeast approaching the central Mississippi River Valley by Saturday morning.Deep southerly flow ahead of this system will help pump up warm air aloft and warm air at the surface for Saturday. This will lead to very warm temperatures over parts of the southern and eastern U.S., including Central North Carolina.As the storm system moves to our north Saturday into Saturday night, a cold front will approach the region. Prior to the frontal passage, we will see some pre-frontal showers over Central North Carolina during the day Saturday.More significant showers and thunderstorms will then precede and accompany the cold front Saturday night. The front moves east and south out of the Central North Carolina area by Sunday morning, ending the wet weather.In the wake of that cold front, dry more stable air will move into the region along with weak high pressure. The cold front will end up stalling along the Gulf coast and southern Georgia Sunday and Sunday night. This stalled front will then move back north as a warm front early next week. This will lead to more wet weather Monday and Tuesday of next week.Have a great Tuesday and take the umbrella!Bigweather