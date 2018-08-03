A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for this Friday. Additional rainfall on saturated ground could again cause flooding, especially in urban corridors. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/14lkpEEsDZ — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) August 3, 2018

Today will be exactly like yesterday with clouds, some sunny breaks and showers and thunderstorms around the region. Any thunderstorm can be quite heavy and lead to localized flash flooding. Because of this, the NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch for part of our area.Remember, a watch means we're watching the situation and flooding could happen in the affected area. A warning means flooding is happening and you need to take precautions.Temperatures will remain below average in the lower 80s today. With all of the humidity, it will still be very sticky.As the western Atlantic ridge moves west Saturday into next week, we are looking at a less rainy pattern.Showers and thunderstorms will still be around each day through Monday, but they will be more of the hit and miss variety so not everyone will see the wet weather.With more sunshine each day temperatures become very warm with highs in the 90s.Have a great weekend!Bigweather