Weather

Still Cool Tuesday

Cooler temperatures will stick around Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Another cold front will push into the state Wednesday. Ahead of that front highs will warm back the mid to upper 80s. A line of showers and storms will also develop late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Behind that front there won't be a major cool down, but there will be a drop in the humidity. High pressure will keeps things dry and quiet through the weekend.

Heading to Labor Day moisture will increase and we could see a few showers Monday. Right now, the rain doesn't look widespread, but highs will warm to the upper 80s.

Tropics
Tropical Storm Dorian continues to track towards the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds around 60 mph. Dorian is expected to become a hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean Sea. It's forecasted to move through the Bahamas as a tropical storm.



Elsewhere, an area of low pressure, designated as Invest 98L, is located well off the coast of Georgia as it continues to track to the northeast. Conditions will remain conducive for some additional organization, which could allow the system to become a tropical depression off the Carolina coast sometime early this week.



Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell



