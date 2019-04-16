More Sun Today

High pressure will remain in place over the area today then drift east out over the Atlantic tomorrow. This will keep the weather quiet across the area during this time. Today starts chilly, but it will warm up nicely this afternoon thanks to bright sunshine with most of the area reaching at least 70. Then tonight won't be as chilly as last night was thanks to southerly winds developing as the high starts to depart. Then tomorrow will be even warmer with southerly winds continuing. Most places reach the upper 70s and areas south of the Triangle likely reach 80. However, some high clouds will start to stream in tomorrow ahead of the next storm system to affect us, which is currently over the Western states and will be over the Plains by midweek.The southerly winds will increase on Thursday as this next storm system draws near. Clouds will limit sun for us, but we will still see temperatures approaching 80 that afternoon.The storm center will pass through the Great Lakes and pull a trailing cold front across the South. The front will produce another round of severe storms and tornadoes in the southern Plains on Wednesday, then in the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys and Deep South on Thursday.The front will move through our area Friday, causing showers and thunderstorms with the potential for the storms to be severe.Downpours from the storms could lead to another around of flooding as well.The front will push offshore by Saturday, and much cooler air will move in. However, a very deep upper-level trough, a southward buckling of the jet stream, will remain in place over the eastern part of the country. That and lingering moisture within the trough will lead to limited sunshine for Saturday and an afternoon shower can't be ruled out. Highs will only reach the middle 60s, well below the low 70s that area typical for the third week of April. Easter Sunday looks to be dry with more in the way of sunshine; overall, a nice day but on the cool side still with highs near 70.Next week looks to be tranquil with a warming trend, and the next chance for rain will be around the middle of next week.Have a great day!Brittany Bell