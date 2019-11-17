Weather

Slight Chance Monday

It will be cloudy and chilly tonight across central North Carolina, but with less wind as the storm near the coast moves away to the north and northeast. A weak system moving through the region on Monday will bring clouds and a few brief showers or sprinkles to the region during the day.

High pressure will then build into the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday bringing dry conditions with some sun and gradually moderating temperatures. Highs will eventually climb to the lower 60s which is near average for this time of the year.

The next cold front will approach from the west on Friday into Friday night, likely bringing some showers as the frontal boundary crosses the region.

It may remain unsettled next weekend as well as the front stalls to the south of the region and another wave of low pressure will develop along this front and then move northeastward out of the Gulf and into the Southeast.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell



