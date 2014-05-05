Warming Up Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clouds continue to clear this afternoon behind an area of low pressure that brought light rain this morning.High pressure settles across the region tomorrow, and flow around that high will drive in warmer air. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. There will still be enough moisture around for partly sunny skies.The next cold front comes across the area on Friday with a few showers and storms. The breeze picks up ahead of the front tomorrow night into Friday, and it will remain warm. We will likely stay in the 60s tomorrow night and will get up to the 80s Friday as clouds break for some sunshine. Any threat for severe weather will probably be along and east of the front on Friday afternoon to the east of I-95.The front stalls out to our south this weekend. Saturday will be mainly dry, but an area of low pressure will ride along that front bringing rain Sunday.High pressure will returns behind the front with nice weather for the start of next week. Highs cool to the 60s Monday and Tuesday. An approaching cold front could bring us scattered rain Wednesday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell