Weather

Warming Up Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clouds continue to clear this afternoon behind an area of low pressure that brought light rain this morning.

High pressure settles across the region tomorrow, and flow around that high will drive in warmer air. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. There will still be enough moisture around for partly sunny skies.

The next cold front comes across the area on Friday with a few showers and storms. The breeze picks up ahead of the front tomorrow night into Friday, and it will remain warm. We will likely stay in the 60s tomorrow night and will get up to the 80s Friday as clouds break for some sunshine. Any threat for severe weather will probably be along and east of the front on Friday afternoon to the east of I-95.

The front stalls out to our south this weekend. Saturday will be mainly dry, but an area of low pressure will ride along that front bringing rain Sunday.

High pressure will returns behind the front with nice weather for the start of next week. Highs cool to the 60s Monday and Tuesday. An approaching cold front could bring us scattered rain Wednesday.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former UNC basketball player Kane Ma shares story of Chapel Hill attack
Remains of Fayetteville woman missing since 2017 found
6-year-old boy found in Wake County road was hit by truck: Officials
Gov. Cooper pitches state budget proposal heavy on education spending
Raleigh girl honors Black women in history through Instagram photos
LATEST: 2,098 new COVID-19 cases in NC with 40 more deaths
Taking a Spring Break trip? Docs tell you how to stay healthy
Show More
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Relaxing COVID-19 measures threatens progress, health official says
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Family of student killed in alleged hazing incident breaks its silence
COVID-19 restrictions to be eased Friday in NC
More TOP STORIES News