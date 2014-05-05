Warming Up Today

The @NWSWakefieldVA has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am for Northampton County. Visibility ≤¼ mile in spots. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/E6vE8WYkKP — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) March 25, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's been some clearing overnight, enough to allow areas of fog to develop with lingering low-level moisture in place. This fog can be locally dense; visibilities are down to <1/4 mile to the NE of the Triangle.With fog and some low clouds around, as well as high and midlevel cloudiness heading our way ahead from a warm front coming up from the central Gulf Coast, today will end up with more clouds than sun.Despite this, conditions will turn quite warm this afternoon thanks to southwest flow kicking in around a high pressure area over the southwestern Atlantic. Most places are dry for most of the day, but we will have to watch for a bit of rain close by to the west as that warm front lifts northward. This is most likely to affect the Triad.The next cold front will arrive across the area tomorrow morning with a scattered to broken line of showers/thunderstorms. It doesn't look to be a big rain event with the upper-level energy tracking northeastward well to our north; there will only be an hour or two of some showers and thunder; this will come through right around or shortly after daybreak. The models are showing some pretty good clearing during the afternoon as the front gets to our east. In addition to the sunshine, the breeze will pick up ahead of the front tonight into tomorrow, so it will remain quite warm. Temperatures will stay in the 60s overnight and get into the 80s tomorrow. If it clears quickly enough, we could even challenge the record of 87.We do end up with this front stalling our to the south for Saturday, and will have to watch the next upper-level energy that could act along the front. That means some showers, or even an area of steadier rain, for Saturday night, then low pressure associated with that upper-level energy will have a trailing cold front that will come across our area Sunday. We don't try to time the precipitation for Sunday at this point, since the models haven't been consistent. We will just call it a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather