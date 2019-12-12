Rainy Friday

After a sunny and chilly day, low pressure in the Gulf Of Mexico will head our way and spread rain into the region after midnight. The rain could briefly freeze on elevated surfaces in parts of Person and Alamance counties, but it shouldn't pose any significant travel issues. We'll keep an eye on it! Elsewhere, look for a cold rain to develop towards morning. Lows will be in the low and mid 30s, with temperatures rising towards morning.Friday will be a cold and wet day with light to moderate rain through much of the day. Highs will range from the low 40s north, to upper 40s in the Triangle, to the low 50s in Fayetteville. The rain will continue tomorrow night with temperatures holding steady. Finally, the rain will taper off Saturday morning to just a few showers. Saturday will be a milder day with mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Total rainfall through Saturday will range from 1-2."The weekend will end on a bright note! Sunday will offer lots of sun and highs in the mid 50s to near 60.Have a great evening,Chris