Warmer Weather Moving In

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Upper-level low that has been spinning over the Northeast over the last few days is starting to open up, and the associated upper-level trough will move off the East Coast later today. A more stable environment across the Triangle will inhibit thunderstorm development, and that means dry weather is expected today.Upper-level ridge will build over the central U.S. over the next couple of days where widespread temperatures in the 90s are expected, with some areas topping 100 degrees.With the ridge building and the upper trough moving over the western Atlantic, higher 500mb heights are expected over our area. Thi,s combined with lots of sunshine, will allow afternoon temperatures to soar into the low to middle 90s. Saturday will be hottest day through the next four days.An impulse will help spark a couple thunderstorms across southern Virginia and northern North Carolina over the weekend. One or two of these could reach the northern part of the viewing area by late afternoon or evening Saturday. Most of Saturday and Saturday evening will be dry and coverage will be spotty.Greater instability Sunday and another shortwave will promote greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It will not be as hot due to more clouds, but the humidity will make it feel like it's in the upper 90s.For next week, uncertainty lies in the development of an upper-level trough along the Gulf Coast and its impact on our weather. There is a risk for thunderstorms Monday through Thursday of next week but the question is how widespread will these be and is there a particularday(s) that are dry. The temperature forecast is uncertain as well due to uncertainties of precipitation and cloud cover.Have a good Thursday!Big Weather