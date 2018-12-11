WEATHER

Watch: Alamance County family has swimsuit dance party in snow

One family in Alamance County went a little stir crazy during the snowstorm so they decided to create some fun on their own.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One family in Alamance County went a little stir crazy during the recent snowstorm so they decided to create some fun on their own.

While others were curled up with cocoa or inside snuggling, the Gilliam family had other plans.

The group put on their swimsuits and went outside for some snowy fun.

The family recorded their snow dance party and uploaded the video to Facebook.



The video has been watched more than 49,000 times.

WGHP contributed to this post.
