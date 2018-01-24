WEATHER

WATCH: Bus with 29 kids aboard skids out of control, crashes in Massachusetts

EMBED </>More Videos

Scary video shows a school bus skidding down a street and crashing into a sedan. (Cheryl Kearney Katz/Facebook)

SUTTON, Massachusetts --
A frightening video shows a school bus skidding down a street and crashing into a sedan.

Twenty-nine kids were on board when the bus lost control on a suburban street in Sutton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Students exit a school bus after it skidded out of control and crashed into a car in Sutton, Massachusetts Tuesday morning.



The sedan that collided with the bus was parked at an odd angle due to icy road conditions. The driver managed to step out of his vehicle before the accident.

Police do not believe the bus driver was at fault in any way.

This incident was one of two bus crashes reported in Sutton today. A school bus crash later in the day sent a bus driver, bus monitor, and preschooler to the hospital.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherschool busschool bus accidenticy roadsbus crashMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News