WEATHER

WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at New Jersey car dealership

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey. (Angel and Omayra Morales)

By
LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey --
Like a water edition of destruction derby, cars in New Jersey were swept away by heavy flooding during Saturday's strong storms.


The Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership of Little Falls is in crisis, after car after car floated to its demise.

After seeing the video, Daniel Perrotta, whose car was being serviced there, immediately came to check on it.

"The only thing I can hope for is God let my vehicle still be up on the lift. If not, then it's a total loss," said Perrotta.

People on Route 46 were also stranded and forced to turn around.
The flood water did not stop there - it suddenly spewed out into Woodland Park, leaving streets, homes and businesses underwater.

Sebastian Jackson was in target practice when empty cars fled their parking spots and the shooting range filled up with water.


As the flooding spread, so did the chaos - leaving tow trucks to retrieve cars abandoned in the middle of the street.

Maria Florio says she barely moved her vehicle to higher ground in time - minutes later her garage and basement had flooded too.
"It was basically hysterics, basically you didn't have time to be scared," Florio said.

The car dealership is near the Peckman River, where cars ended up submerged in the water. A towing company owner said about 16 cars had been removed from the river by Sunday morning.

"They're all filled with mud, rocks and whatever you can flush into a car. It's there," said Vincent Cleffi of Ajaco Towing.

The waters began receding Sunday, leaving behind a muddy mess and a major cleanup in buildings and parking lots throughout the affected area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherLittle FallsPassaic County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Heating Up This Week
Tourist dies after being pulled from Bogue Sound in Emerald Isle
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Mexican Navy chases boat, seizes over 2 tons of suspected cocaine
Raeford 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Show More
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More News