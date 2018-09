EMBED >More News Videos Watch: Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolinas by Friday morning (1 of 38) Hurricane Florence continues its path to the Carolinas.

Watches have now been replaced with warnings. Hurricane Warning = sustained winds 74mph or greater. TS Warning = sustained winds 39-73mph #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Y1nwVEC6s9 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence's leading edge is battering the Carolina coast Thursday, bending trees and shooting frothy sea water over streets on the Outer Banks, as the hulking storm closed in with 100 mph winds for a drenching siege that could last all weekend.Outer bands from the hurricane are now lashing land, at least a full day before the National Hurricane Center expects the slow-moving storm's eye to blow ashore around the North Carolina-South Carolina line.Forecasters said that given the storm's size and sluggish track, it could cause epic damage akin to what the Houston area saw during Hurricane Harvey just over a year ago, with floodwaters swamping homes and businesses and washing over industrial waste sites and hog-manure ponds.As of 10 a.m., more than 7,000 people had taken refuge inside of the 108 shelters the state has opened for Florence evacuees After the storm makes landfall, it will then slow down and begin to crawl to the west and southwest along the coast into South Carolina on Saturday.The storm's eye continued to show deterioration; however, the threat of rainfall has not diminished for the Triangle-area.7:30 p.m.Forecasters said conditions will only get more lethal as the storm smashes ashore early Friday near the North Carolina-South Carolina line and crawls slowly inland. Its surge could cover all but a sliver of the Carolina coast under as much as 11 feet of ocean water, and days of downpours could unload more than 3 feet of rain, touching off severe flooding.Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says residents should shelter in place and stay off the roads as Hurricane Florence starts to come ashore in the Carolinas and its effects make their way north.Hurricane Florence is gradually slowing and weakening as its eye nears land. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the Category 2 storm was centered about 100 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 155 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Its forward movement was 5 mph and top sustained winds stayed at 100 mph.Florence remained a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph maximum winds. It's still expected to make landfall along the North Carolina coast Friday.South Carolina officials say more than 400,000 people have evacuated the state's coast and more than 4,000 people have taken refuge in shelters as Hurricane Florence approaches.The outer bands of Hurricane Florence have begun to impact the coast of North Carolina.Officials say Hurricane Florence could bring not only flooding but also landslides to South Carolina. The National Weather Service is forecasting "significant" river flooding, especially in the northeastern portion of the state. That same area experienced dangerous flooding after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Thursday that up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain in the state's northwestern mountains could mean landslides and dangerous conditions. McMaster has ordered evacuations along much of the state's coast. He warned residents to be prepared to be without electricity "for a long time" in the storm's aftermath.A private weather-forecasting firm is estimating that Hurricane Florence will cause $50 billion to $60 billion in economic damages.Accuweather founder and President Joel Myers said in a news release Thursday that much of that will stem from flooding, with coastal damage as the second-biggest factors. Winds come in third.At 11 a.m., Florence remains a category 2 storm; however, winds dropped to 105 mph.The storm was located 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington.Even though the eye of the storm may not come very close to central North Carolina, the winds field and heavy rainfall will.During a news conference Thursday morning, Governor Roy Cooper reminded North Carolinians about the seriousness of the storm."My message today: Don't relax. Don't get complacent. Stay on guard. This is a powerful storm that can kill. Today, the threat becomes a reality."So far, 108 shelters have been open for Florence evacuees. Those shelters have more than 7,000 people in them.Officials reminded residents to refrain from driving through standing water and using generators inside of their home.Wells Fargo also announced there were closing 47 branches in North Carolina on Thursday During a news conference, officials with Federal Emergency Management Agency urged people to remain alert."Just because the wind speeds came down and the intensity of this storm came down to a Cat. 2, please do not let your guard down," a FEMA official said while warning that the storm surge would still be strong.Around 9:30 a.m Thursday, the Category 2 storm was about 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington 220 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.The storm could make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday anywhere from Cape Lookout to Wilmington.When it does make landfall it is expected to be a Category 1 with winds of 105 mph.It will then turn into a Tropical Storm on Saturday as it heads south.A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Chatham, Davidson, Edgecombe, Franklin, Nash, Randolph, Wake, Wilson, Anson, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, and Stanly counties.Many parts of the Triangle could see up to 15 inches of rain.The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.Residents in the path of Florence should prepare for significant wind damage that will lead to utility outages; winds with 120 mph gusts may reach North Carolina Thursday.Coastal locations and areas near the mouths of the Pamlico and Neuse rivers could see major storm surge flooding.Florence will weaken to a tropical storm on Friday over northeast South Carolina and then move deeper into South Carolina on Sunday.If Florence does not come far enough inland, it could still be a hurricane on Saturday.Heavy rain will continue across the area and especially southward into South Carolina on Sunday but the damaging winds will subside.Florence should continue to weaken into a Tropical Depression on Sunday, but it will still cause the flooding to shift into the foothills and the eastern slopes of the Appalachians of North and South Carolina Sunday into Monday.