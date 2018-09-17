WEATHER

Watch live Florence updates: Durham school bus with students onboard rescued amid flooding, tornado warnings

Florence is still a dangerous storm and is dumping excessive rainfall on wide areas of North Carolina, South Carolina and beyond, causing historic flooding.

THE LATEST

On Monday the National Weather Service has been issuing multiple tornado warnings throughout the area. A school bus in Durham had to be rescued in the storm. All of the students are now safe.



A driver on a Durham Public Schools bus saw Mud Creek overflowing onto Pickett Road and tried to turn around. The bus then got stuck in a ditch.

Also on Monday morning, one tornado touched down near Fremont, and another was confirmed on the ground north of Elm City near Sharpsburg. Damage was reported in Elm City.


Hoke County Officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the listed areas below because of the potential breach of the dam at McLaughlin Lake.

Overlake Dr, Shoreline Drive, Woods Ln, Eulon Loop, Pecan Trace Road, Lakeside Road, Country Walk Subdivisions - all roads, Zane Dr, Southern Oaks Rd, Bostic Rd, Bill Wright Rd, Lena Dr, Swift Creek Rd, Jody Ln, Myra Rd, Gully Branch Rd, Briar Hill Rd, Mumford Rd, Wildlife Ln, Camp Rockfish Rd, Arabia Rd (from Davis Bridge Rd to Sunset Lake Rd), Everitt Rd (from Arabia Rd to Creekside subdivision), Rockfish Rd (Camden Rd to Davis Bridge Rd), David Bridge Rd to County Line

Affected areas are those that will be impacted by the emptying of the McLaughlin Lake into the Gulley Branch, flowing into the Upchurch Pond. Fort Bragg and Coast Guard Units will be on scene to assist residents with evacuation.



In total, 17 storm-related deaths have been confirmed. Eleven were in North Carolina and six were in South Carolina.

TRACKING FLORENCE

Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday.

On Friday, after blowing ashore with 90 mph winds, Florence practically parked itself over land all day long and poured on the rain. With rivers rising toward record levels, thousands of people were ordered evacuated as the storm began to bring in historic flooding.

FLOODING

Here's how to monitor potential flooding in your area.

The flooding after Hurricane Florence has reached historic levels in more than one part of the state. Morehead City broke the official record for most rainfall ever recorded in the state from a tropical system when 25.77 inches were recorded there. Wilmington, meanwhile, has already surpassed its annual rainfall total with three months to go.

Rivers have also reached historic levels. The Cape Fear River is expected to crest above levels brought by Hurricane Matthew.

Authorities advise not to go into the floodwaters as they could pose dangers, such as snakes, and health risks, such as sewage water.

RESCUE EFFORTS

A massive rescue effort is still underway. Crews said the conditions may only get worse as rain continues to fall.



First responders from local, state and federal agencies are helping those stranded by high water, and many more are standing by to be deployed.

ABC11's Julie Wilson accompanied one team of volunteers and helped save a dog. Other cats and dogs were among the rescued.

HELPUL INFORMATION: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT FLORENCE

Emergency information

911 or 211: Which should you call?

Stay up-to-date on power outages.

See the list of 120 shelters for Florence evacuees.

See the latest road closures around the state.

Around the Triangle

Several local school districts and universities are closed Monday and Tuesday. See the list.

Here's what you need to know about trash pick-ups, curfews, bus schedules and more.

For victims

Find out how to get emergency federal assistance.

Here's how to get mental health support after the storm.

How to help


Find out how you can help the victims.



See how Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is helping Florence evacuees.

The Cary VFW has been designated as a relief distribution point.

Finally, find full coverage of the storm here.
