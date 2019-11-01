Parts of Wake County under tornado warning as damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten Halloween festivities

Eastern parts of Wake County are under tornado warning until 9:45 p.m. Franklin County is also under this tornado warning.
Mecklenburg County, Virginia remains under a tornado warning until 9:30 p.m...
Other counties remain under severe thunderstorm warnings or watches.
The weather took a toll on festivities across the area, including on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill:
Here comes the rain down on franklin street. People taking shelter under variety of places including @Walgreens canopy. Franklin street has not been closed just yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/77EELYXIdj— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 1, 2019
Yes there’s rain. But yes there’s fun in franklin street on #halloween2019 in @chapelhillgov #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vyKpvNiyPI— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 1, 2019
Severe weather caused power outages across the state.
Earlier, 40,000 were without power in Fayetteviille.
Power has been fully restored to the city. Thank you for your patience during this time. If you are still experiencing power outage, please contact @FAYPWC pic.twitter.com/bO0hxS1elX— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) October 31, 2019
As of 9:17 p.m., anout 1,000 customers in Orange County were without power, about 100 in Durham and nearly 70 in the Raleigh area.
The sun was out and shining bright earlier. And although that sounds good, the warm air provides fuel for storms.
You really don't want see too much sun on a day like this. More sun=fuel for storms this evening. pic.twitter.com/vqI4vWAVzI— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
The biggest threat from Thursday's storms was damaging wind, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Timing
Any shower that pops up will have the potential to have rotation, which could create an isolated tornado.
A Strong line a showers and storms move will move across the area later this evening. Likely between 7pm and midnight. The line is moving quickly so the rain in any one spot should only last 30-45 minutes. Best to get your Trick or Treating done early. pic.twitter.com/prxlry2XDW— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
The main line of storms moved through after 7 p.m. That main line of storms is what will bring the damaging straight-line winds.
Trick-or-treating
Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.
Biggest threat to worry about this evening will be straight-line winds. We also could see an isolated tornado spin up. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aFjzCidVxd— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 31, 2019
On average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.
This is what the radar could look like later this evening...be safe tonight! pic.twitter.com/hHTS2lqUnU— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) October 31, 2019
With 2019 shaping up to be one of those wet Halloweens, there are some indoor alternatives for young trick-or-treaters: