EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5114375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sun rose over a steamy Lake Michigan Thursday morning as Chicago saw a second day of below-zero temperatures.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5113586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is some pretty fascinating meteorological phenomena being produced by this historic cold.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5113532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People braved the bitter cold to see steam rising from a frozen Lake Michigan as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees.

As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze for a second day, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.When it's this cold, the water vapor in the steam freezes into small ice crystals that give off a shiny glow when light hits them. These crystals are known as "diamond dust," which usually occurs in arctic areas.Temperatures dropped to -21 at O'Hare International Airport, which set a record low for January 31 in Chicago. The previous record low for Jan. 31 was -12 set in 1985. The all-time record low for any time in Chicago is -27.Chicago also set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare.A Wind Chill Warning remained in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.