CHICAGO --
As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.

Steam rises from a frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees Wednesday morning.


Chicago set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare International Airport. The high on Wednesday is only expected to be around -13 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.
