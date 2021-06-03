Weather

NC weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect; level 1 risk for severe storms Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Morning Forecast: June 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe storms could bring flooding to parts of central North Carolina later Thursday.

The entire region is under a level one threat for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain fell in spurts for several areas Wednesday. Parts of Wake County saw between 1-2 inches of rain--with one area in the western part of the county even registering as much as 6 inches!



In the next 24 hours, between 1-3 inches of rain is expected to fall across much of the region. That rain on top of an already saturated ground could cause flash flooding.

Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

Thursday's storms will likely not pop up in the morning. But anytime from 12 p.m. on through Friday morning, you should be alert to the possibility of storms.

Wind gusts could get up to 45 miles per hour, which could prove dangerous by toppling some trees with shallow roots.

When the sun rises Friday things should dry up. However, there is another chance for scattered showers Friday afternoon.

Temperatures increase to the upper 80s and rain chances drastically decrease for the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamfayettevillechapel hillweatherrainsevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead, girl injured in Fayetteville home invasion, police say
Staffing crisis forces Asheville PD to narrow response to some crimes
Coach K will retire from coaching after next season
NC By Train offers $5 tickets for kids
Wake County deputy out of surgery after shooting, suspect charged
LATEST: NC evaluating additional vaccine incentive options
LATIN-19 making strides in vaccinating NC's Latino community
Show More
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
State seeks 30 years for Chauvin, defense wants time served
Body found in Goldsboro believed to be that of 38-year-old woman
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
NFL pledges to halt 'race-norming,' review Black claims
More TOP STORIES News