HURRICANE FLORENCE

National Weather Service time-lapse shows Florence from space

EMBED </>More Videos

Animation from the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Florence's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa to its trek up the East Coast.

A new video from the National Weather service shows Hurricane Florence from space over the course of three weeks.

The animation shows the massive storm's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa in late August to its trek up the East Coast through Sept. 18.
RELATED: Hurricane Florence from space

As you watch Florence trudge toward the United States, other storms can be seen in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Gordon.

Hurricane Florence wrecked havoc since making landfall on Friday, bringing historic flooding to in multiple states.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencetropical stormfloodingspace
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence flooding updates: Cooper says storm is 'like no other'
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite flood warning
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence flooding updates: Cooper says storm is 'like no other'
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite flood warning
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: Cooper says storm is 'like no other'
Prosecutors call Watts autopsy reports 'critical evidence,' ask for block
Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite flood warning
NC road closures latest: Scores of roads, highways closed in the Sandhills
Cape Fear River crests higher than Hurricane Matthew
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Lumberton begins recovery process following Florence
Show More
Wrightsville Beach residents surprised with little Florence damage
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
ABC11 Together: The community helps each other after Florence
Lumberton woman violated by Hurricane Florence twice when home floods and thieves break-in
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
More News