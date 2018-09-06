It's been another hot & dry day across the region with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There won't be much change for Friday with temperatures remaining well above average and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and the heat index in the mid and upper 90s. There could be a few stray showers or storms tomorrow afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances will start to go up for the weekend as a cold front approaches from the north. Saturday will start out dry, but scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s, then only in the low and mid 80s Sunday with lots of clouds and scattered showers.Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence has weakened considerably today with winds at 5 pm down to 80 mph. The hurricane will continue heading west in the open Atlantics and probably re-strengthen. It's still too early to say if it will impact North Carolina or the East Coast. It would be the middle of next week before we would feel impacts--if at all. Whatever Florence does, it's always a good idea to have your emergency kit ready. We'll keep you posted!Chris