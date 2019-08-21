Cooling Down This Weekend

Tropical Storm Chantal will continue to spin far out in the Atlantic. It will not be a threat to land, but we are watching another disturbance near the Bahamas. It has a 20% chance of development. It will likely just send more rain our way early next week. pic.twitter.com/nO22RP8iRM — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 21, 2019

A little sun will break through the clouds this afternoon giving way to highs near 90 degrees. A few showers could also develop this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.By Thursday, another disturbance will move through the state. That will help to develop scattered storms late Thursday afternoon through the evening. There's not currently a severe threat in place, but there's a chance an isolated storm could produce brief gusty winds. Highs will still be hot and humid reaching the low 90s.Rain chances will go up Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches. The front will make its way through North Carolina Friday night when the best chance of widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will occur. These storms will continue throughout the day on Saturday with the front stalling out across Central North Carolina. Clouds and rain will cool down highs to the lower 80s by the weekend.Rain chances will go down a tad Sunday as the front pushes south. The Sandhills will have the best chance of seeing rain Sunday.Highs will stay below average early next week. Scattered storms will once again develop during the afternoon.Tropical Storm Chantal formed far out in the Atlantic. It will not be a threat to land.Meanwhile, we're also watching a disturbance near the Bahamas. It has a low chance, 20%, of becoming a tropical system. It will have to battle some wind shear limiting development. At this point it looks like this system will just send additional mositure our direction early next week. The same front that will cool things down this weekend should keep whatever it becomes off the North Carolina coast.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell