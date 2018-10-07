High pressure will still be in control across the Triangle, providingwarm and dry weather over the next couple of days. Temperatures willrise above 80 for much of this week, making it feel much like summerout there. The humidity will be up as well, so it may feel oppressiveat times.We'll see a shift in the pattern by midweek as tropical air surgesnorthward into the state. Depending on the track and timing ofTropical Storm Michael, there is a good possibility that much of theTriangle gets rainfall, heavy at times, later this week. This willcertainly be something to watch in the coming days, especially giventhe recent heavy rainfall from Florence.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell