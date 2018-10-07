WEATHER

More Rain Mid-Week

High pressure will still be in control across the Triangle, providing
warm and dry weather over the next couple of days. Temperatures will
rise above 80 for much of this week, making it feel much like summer
out there. The humidity will be up as well, so it may feel oppressive
at times.

We'll see a shift in the pattern by midweek as tropical air surges
northward into the state. Depending on the track and timing of
Tropical Storm Michael, there is a good possibility that much of the
Triangle gets rainfall, heavy at times, later this week. This will
certainly be something to watch in the coming days, especially given
the recent heavy rainfall from Florence.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
