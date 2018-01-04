WEATHER

WCPSS releases students early because of winter weather threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County schools let out early ahead of the severe weather threat.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County Schools released students two hours early Wednesday ahead of the winter weather.

Crews spent the day working to fix heating issues at some schools.

Classes were canceled Wednesday at Apex Middle School after a pipe burst Tuesday.

A spokesperson with WCPSS told ABC11 that crews had to cut through concrete to fix the issue.

Crew work on the burst pipe at Apex Middle School.



There is no timeline yet for when work will be finished.

RELATED: Freezing temps, snowy forecast cause shift in school schedules
A total of 24 buildings in Wake County Schools experienced problems as a result of the cold.

"I think anytime they're in question that they err on the side of safety, and I think that's always a good thing," said Marilyn Allison.

Allison's granddaughter had to relocate classrooms from an outside trailer at Sanderson High School on Tuesday because of heating issues.
"She says it was 50 (degrees) when they got there," Allison said.

Students at Green Hope High School were back in class Wednesday, one day after the building started having heating problems.
WCPSS said crews were able to fix two of three boiler units and are working to get the temperature back to normal.

"We can't have kids at school with no heat. That won't work," said WCPSS parent Nina Franklin.

Classes were canceled for Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwake county schoolswinter weatherRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News