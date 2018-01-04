WCPSS releases students early because of winter weather threat

Crew work on the burst pipe at Apex Middle School.

Wake County Schools released students two hours early Wednesday ahead of the winter weather.Crews spent the day working to fix heating issues at some schools.Classes were canceled Wednesday at Apex Middle School after a pipe burst Tuesday.A spokesperson with WCPSS told ABC11 that crews had to cut through concrete to fix the issue.There is no timeline yet for when work will be finished.A total of 24 buildings in Wake County Schools experienced problems as a result of the cold."I think anytime they're in question that they err on the side of safety, and I think that's always a good thing," said Marilyn Allison.Allison's granddaughter had to relocate classrooms from an outside trailer at Sanderson High School on Tuesday because of heating issues."She says it was 50 (degrees) when they got there," Allison said.Students at Green Hope High School were back in class Wednesday, one day after the building started having heating problems.WCPSS said crews were able to fix two of three boiler units and are working to get the temperature back to normal."We can't have kids at school with no heat. That won't work," said WCPSS parent Nina Franklin.Classes were canceled for Thursday.