Cooler today, colder mid-week

A cool front has managed to slip through Central North Carolina overnight rather quietly. It has not had much moisture to work with.

Therefore, it has not generated any showers or thunderstorms, thankfully.

The wind today will be out of the west and northwest, and there will also be a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will still be very mild this afternoon with most temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

Beginning tonight and lasting through tomorrow, when the wind will be out of the north and northeast, our effective cool-down will happen. Most low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and then most highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds are expected to spread over the area late tonight. Then, as a low pressure system moves out of the Tennessee Valley and into the southern Appalachians by early tomorrow morning, there will be some rain getting underway in the mountains by early tomorrow.

This surface low will move swiftly from west to east tomorrow, and it will bring rain to the Triangle and most of the coastal Carolinas by early tomorrow afternoon. The heaviest rain from this storm system is expected both west of the Appalachians and in eastern North Carolina, east of the Interstate-95 corridor. Nonetheless, most of the Triangle will still receive a decent soaking. Rainfall totals should be in the 1/2" to 1" range.

Wednesday starts off damp with lingering low clouds and drizzle, but the trend will be to dry things out as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

High pressure is then expected to maintain a dry and tranquil weather pattern for the remainder of this week with pleasant, more seasonable temperatures.

Have a great Monday!

Bigweather


