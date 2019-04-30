June Temps Arrive

After a cool day yesterday, we'll certainly see a big warm-up today as our highs climb well into the mid- to upper 80s. As we head into our first real stretch of extended temps, please don't leave anything, or anyone, important in your car.Along with some clouds around the area, we will see some sunshine mixing in as well. This is all due to a large area of high pressure anchored off the Atlantic coastline.The warm and dry pattern will continue right through the end of the week as we'll see temperatures climbing into the mid-80s each day through Saturday with a good deal of sunshine expected.The pattern will change on Saturday as a frontal boundary will bring showers and thunderstorms during the day, and lingering into Saturday night.Another front is expected to move through the state on Sunday and this will give us another shot at some showers and thunderstorms during the day.High pressure will then return for early next week and this will lead to a sunny and dry stretch right Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will still be seasonably warm with high temperatures generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s.Have a great Tuesday and drink lots of water!Bigweather