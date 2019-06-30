Weather: 90s all week, stray pop-up showers possible

A cool front will near from the north later today. In advance of this front it will be another hot day under plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will soar well into the 90s. Even so, the record high for today will remain safe as it stands at an impressive 105 degrees Fahrenheit from 2012.As the front nears from the north a late day or evening thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially north of the Triangle.The winds will shift around to the northeast later tonight as the front exits the area. Somewhat drier air will filter in overnight as skies turn out mainly clear.With a light northeasterly flow in place Monday it will turn out to be a nice day for early July. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels and more importantly, the humidity will be noticeably lower with high pressure building in from the north.After a dry and tranquil night Monday night, high pressure will exit the Eastern Seaboard Tuesday and Wednesday.A light southerly flow on the western periphery of this high will pump increasingly hotter and more humid air back into the region toward the middle part of the week with afternoon temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday soaring well into the 90s to close to 100 degrees.In fact, we may be close to record-high temperature territory Wednesday. The record high temperature Wednesday is 101 set back in 2012.With the heat and humidity in place a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out each day, but much of the time will be rain-free.A weak cool front will near from the northwest later in the week, ultimately stalling out before reaching the Triangle. We will remain in the warm and humid sector Thursday, Fourth of July, into Friday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible each day.Have a great day!Steve Stewart