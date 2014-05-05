WEATHER: A Chilly Rain for Monday

A cloudy night and not nearly as cold as last night (thankfully!)



A chilly rain arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/OFsDQ2ZLnN — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 24, 2021

CHILLY RAIN TOMORROW

Clouds will thicken tonight before a chilly rain arrives tomorrow. Spotty showers will become more widespread by late morning/afternoon. Then, scattered showers will linger overnight Monday- early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9igFD9C4XJ — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 24, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be cloudy and not nearly as cold as last night with lows dropping into the 30s. Expect a few sprinkles later tonight before a chilly rain arrives tomorrow and will persist through the day. By early Tuesday morning, only a spotty shower will remain.A warm front will lift to the north on Tuesday, where the warm front sets up will determine the tricky forecast for high temperatures. Highs will likely reach into the 40s for the northern counties and upper 60s for the Sandhills, but the major questions exist for the in-between areas.Currently, we expect highs to be in the upper 50s for the Triangle but we'll have a better idea come tomorrow.Our next batch of rain arrives overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Some of that rain will end as a little bit of snow for areas along the NC/VA boarder. Little to no accumulation is expected.Have a great week!Robert Johnson