WEATHER: A Chilly Rain for Monday

A cloudy night and not nearly as cold as last night (thankfully!)— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 24, 2021
A chilly rain arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/OFsDQ2ZLnN
CHILLY RAIN TOMORROW— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 24, 2021
Clouds will thicken tonight before a chilly rain arrives tomorrow. Spotty showers will become more widespread by late morning/afternoon. Then, scattered showers will linger overnight Monday- early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9igFD9C4XJ
A warm front will lift to the north on Tuesday, where the warm front sets up will determine the tricky forecast for high temperatures. Highs will likely reach into the 40s for the northern counties and upper 60s for the Sandhills, but the major questions exist for the in-between areas.
Currently, we expect highs to be in the upper 50s for the Triangle but we'll have a better idea come tomorrow.
Our next batch of rain arrives overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Some of that rain will end as a little bit of snow for areas along the NC/VA boarder. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Have a great week!
Robert Johnson