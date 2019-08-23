Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

We are now in a Category 2 of 5 (Slight) risk of severe storms today. Biggest threat=damaging winds, possible hail too. Timing= late evening. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/CkgZNfDCoY — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) August 23, 2019

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front makes its way into the region today. Damaging winds, heavy downpours, localized flooding and frequent lightning will be the main threats for any storms that do hit the area.The day will start out partly sunny and nice and this will build in instability through the atmosphere. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day as the cold front approaches. Showers and thunderstorms will start to impact the area around the evening commute and into tonight.We expect cooler and more comfortable air to filter into area over the weekend, but the front likely will become stationary along the coast. Northeast winds send Atlantic moisture into the area, though, so it will stay mainly cloudy.Saturday looks wet at times and feeling like fall with highs only in the low 70s. Some breaks of sun on Sunday will allow it to warm up a bit but no higher than 80. A shower or two can pop up in the area Sunday as well.Those traveling to the beaches this weekend will be contending with unsettled weather. In addition to a front moving in and becoming stationary, we have our eyes on a disturbance over the Bahamas that will drift northward this weekend. It will pass through our coastal waters Sunday through Monday.We expect it to pass offshore, but there is a small chance it will become organized into a tropical depression or storm by the time it makes its closest approach. It will likely churn up the seas and cause rough surf; if it passes close enough to shore, it would enhance the rain on Sunday or Sunday night.The mountains are looking better. The front will still be close enough to generate a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, especially the southern mountains toward Asheville, but Sunday will likely be dry. It will also be cool for August with highs only in the 70s, and even just 60s in the higher elevations. Many areas will see it drop into the 50s Saturday night.Next week will start out with a decent day Monday, although clouds will limit sunshine and there could still be showers east. After that, the front to the south likely starts to retreat. This will lead to increasing warmth and humidity Tuesday along with the return of thunderstorm potential. Another cold front could affect the area as early as Wednesday and bring another round of storms.Have a great weekend and see you at Cary Lazy Dayz tomorrow morning!Bigweather