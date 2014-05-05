Weather: A few showers possible later today, but a quiet week in store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overall, the weather pattern will remain quiet this week. A storm moving across the deep south is bringing a round of rare snowfall. This storm will head toward our area late today but in a much weakened form.Cloud cover will increase, lower and thicken throughout the day. An area of low pressure will weaken as it passes south of us today, but it will still help to develop a few scattered showers. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but rain chances go up after sunset. Most of the rain will fall in the Sandhills.We could start out Tuesday with a few showers east of the Triangle, but things will dry out during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s.Surface ridging will then promote dry and quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with slightly milder temperatures. Another disturbance will cross the area later Wednesday into Wednesday night.However, moisture will be limited with the best forcing directed offshore. As a result we should remain dry with perhaps nothing worse than a few clouds.A strong cold front will near from the northwest Friday. We will have one more mild day in advance of this front followed by chillier temperatures heading into next weekend.Have a great week!-Brittany Bell