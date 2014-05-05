Weather

Weather: A few showers possible later today, but a quiet week in store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overall, the weather pattern will remain quiet this week. A storm moving across the deep south is bringing a round of rare snowfall. This storm will head toward our area late today but in a much weakened form.

Cloud cover will increase, lower and thicken throughout the day. An area of low pressure will weaken as it passes south of us today, but it will still help to develop a few scattered showers. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but rain chances go up after sunset. Most of the rain will fall in the Sandhills.

We could start out Tuesday with a few showers east of the Triangle, but things will dry out during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s.

Surface ridging will then promote dry and quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with slightly milder temperatures. Another disturbance will cross the area later Wednesday into Wednesday night.
However, moisture will be limited with the best forcing directed offshore. As a result we should remain dry with perhaps nothing worse than a few clouds.

A strong cold front will near from the northwest Friday. We will have one more mild day in advance of this front followed by chillier temperatures heading into next weekend.

Have a great week!
-Brittany Bell
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army investigating Fort Bragg officer who led group to Capitol rally
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests at 13.9 %
Durham COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
Show More
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
One person stabbed in Harnett County
Rep. G.K. Butterfield says a vote to impeach Trump will come this week
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
More TOP STORIES News