Weather: A great fall-like weekend in store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures topped out just above 80 yesterday afternoon ahead of this next front, and we'll be considerably cooler for most of the forecast period.The front will push through the Triangle in the next few hours, then move away to the east today. We did have some light and scattered shower activity make it to around the northwestern fringes of the region, but the current radar shows that lifting northward away from us now, so that chance has ended.Instead, clouds are already beginning to break, and today will turn out mostly sunny behind the front. It will also be considerably cooler as this next air mass arrives, with temperatures in the 60s most of the day.With clear skies and calm winds tonight, temperatures will drop all the way into the mid-40s; dew points may reach the low 40s.As the high pressure area behind the front moves across the Northeast this weekend, we'll stay quite cool. Though it will be sunny Saturday, afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s; nighttime lows will be in the 40s again. This is more typical of the end of the month.Sunday will see a few more clouds around, especially in eastern parts of the area, as we remain between two systems. Nothing has changed in our thinking for the way things line up as we see a coastal trough bring some rain and thunder to the beaches; this rainfall could be heavy at times on the Outer Banks with gusty winds. We'll also have another cold front pushing eastward through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. This front may have even less moisture at our latitude than the one currently moving through, so we expect it to come through mainly dry Sunday night into Monday. That said, the European model still shows showers trying to make it into southern Virginia, so that will be something to keep an eye as they push through. They may push south on Sunday night.Have a great weekend!Big Weather