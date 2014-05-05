Weather

WEATHER: Another Bright & Chilly Day Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After days of a soaking, cold rain along with freezing rain that caused icy conditions on elevated surfaces, we had a day of full sunshine!
Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in teens around the Virginia boarder, low 20s for the Triangle and mid 20s for the Sandhills.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs being 10 degrees below average.
Once the dry weekend is over, rain and warmer conditions arrive Monday. Expect spotty showers in the morning, then a period of rain during the late afternoon and early evening. Some of the rain could be heavy. It'll be dry by Monday night.
A stretch of sunny weather and above average temperatures begins Tuesday and continues into Thursday.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler with a few showers early in the day. Saturday will feature a bit more sunshine with a few chances for rain.

Enjoy the sunshine!
Robert Johnson

