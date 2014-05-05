WEATHER: Another bright, chilly day before some rain Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The recent stretch of dry and relatively quiet weather will continue through today as high pressure remains over the eastern United States.This afternoon will be very similar to yesterday, except less of a breeze is expected. Cold, dry air will persist over the viewing area under a largely sunny sky, as high temperatures remain in the middle 40s once again.This area of high pressure will begin to shift eastward over the Atlantic tonight, giving way to an approaching storm system from the west. Clouds are expected to thicken throughout the night with largely dry conditions, though a brief shower could sneak into Charlotte close to daybreak. This cloud coverage will help keep overnight low temperatures closer to normal, in the 30s.A cold front associated with this storm system will reach the area from the west Monday morning, sweeping through the Triangle during the day. Periods of rain are forecast through Monday afternoon, but a southerly airflow brought in by this system will advect warmer air into the region, bringing temperatures back to near-normal levels in the middle and upper 50s. Rain should taper off to the east as light showers early Monday evening, leaving the region largely dry Monday night.Another period of dry weather is expected through the middle of the week as high pressure develops off the southeastern Atlantic coast.Due to the orientation of this high pressure system, warm air from the south will continue to funnel into the Carolinas. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to turn out quite pleasant, as high temperatures both days reach the 60s under a largely sunny sky.Have a great day!Steve Stewart