NC weather: Sunny and 50s won't last long, Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday

The @NWSRaleigh has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for our area. It runs from Wed. Night through Thursday. Significant icing is possible. #ncwx #ice pic.twitter.com/GaoePiaDFD — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 16, 2021

You won't see this often--New York City and Raleigh/Durham warmer in winter than Jackson, MS, Atlanta and Dallas! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/uGwLqlan2E — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) February 16, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures jumped up around 20 degrees from Monday into Tuesday, but they're going to plummet again and bring another chance for freezing rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect through Thursday night for Alamance, Durham, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance and Warren counties. More than .25 inch of freezing rain is possible in some areas.That might come as a surprise if you walk outside Tuesday, because it's sunny and temperatures are in the 50s!However, as the saying goes, "Don't like the weather? Wait 48 hours."Freezing rain is possible for much of the Triangle and areas north of Interstate 85 on Thursday morning.Rain will spread north towards sunrise. Freezing rain is likely from the Triangle to the north. Accumulations of ice look to be .25 inches north to less than .10 inches in the Triangle.Again, the biggest threat of power outages will be northern counties near the Virginia border.Freezing rain will change to rain in the Triangle around midday with 1-2 inches of rain likely, leading to rises on rivers.Commuters on Thursday morning should be ready for patchy areas of ice.Temperatures should warm up above freezing once the sun rises, and this should not be a widespread or significant winter weather event.As for Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to lows between 25 and 30 degrees.The rain ends early Friday and we might see some sun with highs in the 40s.