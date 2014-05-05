WEATHER:Cool & Dry Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- March got off to a wet start today with some showers and mild temperatures. A cold front has pushed to the coast and the rain is pretty much over, and skies will partially clear tonight. Cooler air will spread into the region with lows in the mid and upper 30s.Tuesday will be a nice day, although temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the mid 50s.Low pressure will travel by to the south of us late tomorrow night and Wednesday and spread some rain into part of the region. The best chance will be south of the Triangle late tomorrow night and Wednesday morning, although some light rain could make it all the way into the Triangle. The rain should end by afternoon with highs the low and mid 50s.Dry weather will return for the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s Thursday, but only in the low 50s Friday and into the weekend. Night will be cold with lows in the 30s.Have a great Tuesday!Chris