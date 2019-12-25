Dry For A While

An area of high pressure will dominate Central North Carolina Christmas Day and through Thursday promoting mild, dry weather.Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the 50s across most of the region. Beneath mainly clear skies, fog may develop late tonight into tomorrow morning.A storm system moving into the Great Lakes Thursday night and Friday morning will push a cold front southward through Virginia Friday. This front is forecast to stall just north of the North Carolina/Virginia border Friday night and Saturday. If this front stays to the north, then unseasonably warm and dry weather will probably prevail across most of Central North Carolina through Saturday.In the long-range, another storm system moving out of the Desert Southwest will intensify across the Great Plains on Saturday. While the central low pressure center of the storm will pass well north of us, its trailing cold front will approach North Carolina by early Sunday and bring Central North Carolina some rainy weather Sunday and Sunday night into early Monday morning.Cooler, drier and more stable air will move in Monday resulting in cool, gusty winds and a dry end to the year 2019. Meanwhile, the long-range models show another chance for rain by the latter part of next week.Have a Merry Christmas!Bigweather