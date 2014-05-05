Weather: Bright and beautiful for Labor Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunny skies will continue today, along with the low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. The dew point will climb a bit as the Bermuda high begins to back westward from over the Atlantic. It is already around 60, and will end the day in the mid-60s.Temperatures will also be a little higher than they have been for the past couple of days, but top out around 85 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the typical for this time in September. Anyone headed to the beach should be prepared for scattered storm activity though with a stalled front along the coast and more cloud cover to the east.As we head into tomorrow, a weak low-pressure system tries to form east of Georgia, and the flow over the Carolinas becomes easterly at all levels. This will start to bring in a lot of moisture in from the Atlantic, and we first see some clouds sneak our way late tonight. That will be followed by not only clouds, but also a spotty shower or thunderstorm tomorrow.The best chance of rainfall will remain east of Interstate 95, closer to that lingering front.The easterly push of moisture will continue Wednesday and all the way through the end of the week as the upper-level high remains in place, and that moisture feeds inland. Moisture levels are forecast to get quite high for Wednesday and Thursday, up around 2.5 inches; this is due to the arrival of some tropical moisture associated with a feature near Bermuda that gets pushed our way.Wednesday and Thursday will be the wettest days of the week at this point, and we will have to watch for the potential of heavy downpours with all of that tropical moisture around. The long-range models show the same general pattern continuing Friday, though if the lingering front along the coast may weaken, and that would mean we see a bit of improvement.The weather for the weekend will depend, in part, on the evolution of a deep trough that develops early this week over the Rockies. This will be bringing dramatic changes to the weather around Denver, as they go from 90s to accumulating snow in just a couple of days.That feature will be considerably weakened before it arrives here, but we will still see a strong cold front approaching us later in the weekend or early next week. As heights begin to fall in advance of that Saturday, rain activity could ramp up again, then the front is getting close enough to keep the weather unsettled Sunday and Monday.So, before all the wet weather arrives, enjoy this lovely Labor Day!Big Weather