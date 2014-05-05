NC weather: Brighter days ahead with temps in 60s this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A break from the active weather pattern is expected for this weekend.A strong area of high pressure will build over the eastern United States, keeping rain-free conditions in place through Sunday night.The dry weather will be met with a period of colder air for the region, as a colder air mass from the northwest filters into the Carolinas.High temperatures today and tomorrow are forecast in the lower and middle 40s for most of the Triangle, some 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal! Cold conditions will persist tonight under a clear sky and light winds, as lows get down into the lower 20s; however, most areas will stay near or above 30 degrees tomorrow night.A cold front will reach the area from the west early Monday, sweeping through the Triangle during the day. Periods of rain are forecast through Monday afternoon, but a southerly airflow brought in by this system will help return temperatures to near-normal levels in the middle and upper 50s. Rain should taper off to the east as light showers early Monday evening, leaving the region largely dry Monday night.Another period of dry weather is expected through the midweek as high pressure develops off the southeastern Atlantic coast. Due to the orientation of this high pressure, warm air from the south will continue to funnel into the Carolinas. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to turn out quite pleasant, as high temperatures both days reach the middle and upper 60s under a largely sunny sky.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart