Brighter days ahead!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are starting Friday with some light freezing rain in northern areas, and heavier rain to the south. It ends this afternoon.

It'll be a little warmer today as well, but still chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s from the Triangle to the north and mid 40s south.

Lots of sun is in store for Saturday and Sunday, although it'll be chilly, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. We also get two very dry days, and we need them. We are running over 4 1/2" above average so far this year!

We'll see one more round of light rain moving in on Monday. Overnight lows stay above freezing so we won't see any wintry precipitation.

Tuesday into Thursday the dry weather returns, along with a taste of spring! Temps will climb above average (55) and we will see the 60s and dry weather late into the work week.

