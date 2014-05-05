Weather

WEATHER: Brisk Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The storm system that brought showers earlier today is pulling away from the Carolina coast now after dropping about a third of an inch around the Triangle earlier today. Skies will clear this evening as high pressure builds southeastward through the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. A shot of chillier air comes in for just a couple of days.

But by Thursday, the high will be over Georgia and Florida and temperatures will be rebounding back above normal again under mostly sunny skies. In fact, it will likely take until late Friday or Friday night to see any significant amount of clouds show up. The next feature we'll see will be a combination of an upper low currently spinning just off the coast of southern California and a front still well out in the eastern Pacific. The two eventually phase during mid-week and send a storm northeastward through the Plains and into the Great Lakes by Friday night. The trailing cold front sweeps east to bring us clouds and very mild conditions Saturday followed by a little rain and perhaps drizzle with the front Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Cooler air and clearing should follow on Sunday then sunshine and a day or two of below normal temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

