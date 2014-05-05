WEATHER: Shower, storms beginning Sunday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will begin to drift off the East coast today, and a low pressure system near the Gulf Coast will start to strengthen and moves into the central Gulf Coast states.Clouds will be on the increase in advance of this storm, but it will remain dry throughout the day with afternoon temperatures close to average for this time of the year.Rain will overspread the area from southwest to northeast tonight and become heavy at times. As low pressure and the accompanying warm front lift north through the area, there will also be the threat for severe weather with damaging winds and even an isolated tornado possible.Low pressure will exit to our north tomorrow, dragging a cold front through the Triangle. There will still be pockets of rain and a thunderstorm around until this front clears the area, sometime around midday. Rainfall totals from tonight into tomorrow morning will be on the order of 1-2 inches, and some downpours can lead to poor drainage and low-lying flooding. Gusty west winds behind the front will usher in drier and chillier air later tomorrow and tomorrow night.There will still be enough of a pressure gradient in place on Tuesday between the departing low over the Northeast and high pressure building in over the Deep South to allow for a noticeable breeze.Otherwise, it will be a dry day with temperatures at least a good 10 degrees below average. Dry, quiet and less breezy weather Wednesday with high pressure overhead. The chance for wet weather may return by the end of the week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart