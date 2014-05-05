WEATHER: Chance of Severe Weather tonight into Monday morning

Showers & storms tonight into tomorrow AM. For most of us, this will be a rain event with gusty winds. However, there is the potential for severe weather - primarily for those along & east of I-95. Main threat is a damaging wind gust, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/FIDeCFj1WL — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) November 29, 2020

Showers & storms will overspread the region tonight and will become scattered (but still strong) for tomorrow morning. Rain tapers off by Monday afternoon but winds will remain gusty through tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/gu6w8h29Yo — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) November 29, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Tonight showers will increase from southwest to northeast as a warm front lifts to the north, bringing some periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Some of those strong storms could even turn severe, providing the potential for a damaging wind gust or even an isolated tornado.Severe weather will be most likely from 11 p.m. - 3 a.m., mainly for the Coastal Plain and eastern NC. Another round of storms arrives tomorrow after sunrise. Storms will begin to taper off once we get into the afternoon. But even after the storms diminish, it'll be a warm and windy day with wind gusts from 30 - 40 mph at times.Rainfall amounts have been trending lower. By Monday afternoon, we'll accumulate about an inch of rain. Though some areas that receive stronger storm cells may accumulate an isolated 1.5 - 2 inch of rain.Breezy conditions continue for Tuesday and it'll be cold with highs not even reaching into the 50s for many of us. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s/low 40s for much of the day.Wednesday will be sunny but still chilly with highs only in the low 50s. Then more seasonable air returns for Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds.The next best chance for rain arrives late Friday into early Saturday.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson