WEATHER: Chilly evening, slightly warmer on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a cold frosty start in the 20s this morning, temperatures warmed nicely into the low 50s in many spots today. Tonight won't be as cold, but you'll still need a jacket with lows dropping into the low and mid-30s.Our warming trend continues tomorrow! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s to near 60.The weekend will start out dry with a cloud/sun mix and highs into the low and mid-60s-a nice day! A cold front will approach on Sunday and set off at least a few showers that could last into Monday. The timing and amounts of rain are uncertain as our computer models are not in agreement, but one thing's for sure-Sunday will stay warm with highs in the mid-60s.It's also looking very likely that much cooler air will filter into the region on Monday, with temperatures falling into the 40s during the day.Have a great evening,Chris