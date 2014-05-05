Weather

WEATHER: Chilly evening, slightly warmer on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a cold frosty start in the 20s this morning, temperatures warmed nicely into the low 50s in many spots today. Tonight won't be as cold, but you'll still need a jacket with lows dropping into the low and mid-30s.

Our warming trend continues tomorrow! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s to near 60.


The weekend will start out dry with a cloud/sun mix and highs into the low and mid-60s-a nice day! A cold front will approach on Sunday and set off at least a few showers that could last into Monday. The timing and amounts of rain are uncertain as our computer models are not in agreement, but one thing's for sure-Sunday will stay warm with highs in the mid-60s.

It's also looking very likely that much cooler air will filter into the region on Monday, with temperatures falling into the 40s during the day.

Have a great evening,


Chris

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing Apex teen in July arrested by US Border Patrol
ABC11 Together Food Drive: Last chance to help
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high case count
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
LOOK BACK: The day 14 inches of snow fell in NC in 2018
Raleigh boy to receive bone marrow transplant from older brother
Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC
Show More
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
NC State pauses basketball activities due to COVID-19
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
More TOP STORIES News