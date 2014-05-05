Weather

WEATHER: Clear & Chilly Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be clear but still chilly with breezy winds coming out of the northwest.
We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high clouds moving through the region through the afternoon and building through the evening before rain arrives overnight Sunday and continues into Monday morning. Scattered showers will begin to taper as we approach the afternoon. Areas in southern Virginia may see a snow flurries Monday morning into early afternoon.

After Monday, temperatures remain below average through Wednesday but there will be plenty of sunshine. By Thursday, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average and the warmth continues into Friday and Saturday.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
