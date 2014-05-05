WEATHER: Clear & Still Cold Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After we had the coldest night of the year last night (our morning low was 20 degrees at RDU), we'll have another clear and cold night with lows in the mid 20s.We'll see another day with plenty of sunshine, though slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s.More clouds and a bit more warmth arrive on Monday before a cold front moves over the Carolinas late Monday. The front doesn't bring any moisture with it, but it will bring cooler air for Tuesday.By Wednesday, we'll transition from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy before our next storm system moves-in providing a warm, wet and windy end to 2020 and start to 2021.Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Friday, even with increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Saturday will be mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the low 50s.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson