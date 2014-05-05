WEATHER: Clearing skies & cooler temps in store for the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Very impressive rainfall totals have been the result of this two-day stretch of rain.RDU picked up 3.17 inches Wednesday into Thursday, but the highest was Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport with 9.84 inches! That 48-hour total is 363% of the normal rainfall for all of November.Skies are still cloudy across the Triangle this morning with lingering drizzle as lots of low-level moisture remains in place, even though the front that triggered the heavy rain and flooding over the past couple of days is now gone.This front has picked up Eta, which is now racing northeast with the front just off the Carolina coast. It will parallel the coast this morning, though the higher winds and the rain will remain offshore. Rough surf, rip currents and beach erosion will all be issues as the storm passes, but by this afternoon it will at least be heading away quickly from the United States coast.As Eta finally away, the front will be able to make better progress eastward, and we'll begin to dry out. Clouds and drizzle will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon as drier air moves into the area on westerly flow aloft, and we'll end up clear and much cooler overnight as high pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. That high will pass through Virginia tomorrow, giving us a pleasant but seasonably cool day with plenty of sunshine.We'll moderate back into the 70s for Sunday as the high moves offshore and winds aloft shift into the southwest ahead of another front. While there will be more clouds around, it should be a mild day overall. We just allow the mention of an afternoon shower ahead of the front; mostly likely brief and spotty if they do form at all. That front will slip through here Sunday evening with that shower chance continuing, though remaining quite low.A large area of high pressure behind the front will remain centered out toward Arkansas Monday and Tuesday with a trough over the Northeast. This trough will send cooler air our way again, but the storm track of a clipper like system should be well to our north. We may pick up a few clouds from that, but nothing more seems likely. The surface high builds eastward once that feature is gone, and ridging returns aloft. This will give us sunshine and moderating temperatures for the second half of next week.Have a great weekend!Big Weather