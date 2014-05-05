WEATHER: Clearing skies today, more rain headed In

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We remain in a busy weather pattern as a series of storms cross the country from out of the Pacific Ocean. The first is over Kentucky this morning, and will head up into western New York by the end of the day.This will drag a warm front northward through the Triangle this morning leading to a continuation of rain and drizzle. The warm front has remained south of us so far, but should begin to work northward after sunrise as the low gets into Ohio; until then there can be pockets of more substantial rain mixed with bouts of just drizzle and a few rumbles of thunder.Rainfall totals will likely end up around half an inch in most places. There are also a few areas of fog that will linger until the front moves north of the Triangle.Once the front gets north of us during the midday, temperatures will climb quickly. Though we have dipped into the low 40s overnight, we should recover nicely with southwest flow sending temperatures from the 50s north to upper 60s south. We'll also have a weak cool front slip through from the northwest in the early afternoon which will usher in drier air and end the rainfall. We may dry out enough for some breaks of sunshine, though they don't look to become widespread. Any sun will help to boost temperatures higher; if we were to turn partly sunny this afternoon then we could reach the mid-60s. Either way, it will feel more like March than January.Clouds break for a time early tonight, but more clouds returns after midnight as the next system spreads clouds back into the area. Low pressure will spin up along the central Gulf coast as the upper-level energy from the storm currently over the Southwest comes eastward. This low will ride along the front to our south tomorrow, but the rain will spread back into the Triangle during the day. The models are bringing more moisture into the area earlier in the afternoon than they were yesterday, and there is a possibility of some heavier rainfall.The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it heads off the Carolina coast late tomorrow night into Thursday morning, turning the flow to the northeast and allowing cold air to flood back into the region on the back side of the storm. This cold air may catch up to the precipitation in time to allow for a change to a bit of snow before ending very late tomorrow night or first thing Thursday morning. A whitening of non-paved surfaces is possible in northern counties, but not likely at this point. Some guidance suggests the rain ends before it's cold enough to change to snow, so we won't promise anything for the snow lovers yet! West, over the mountains, the rain will likely end as a several-hour period of snow with some accumulation.Blustery and colder conditions return behind the departing storm Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. This high will keep quiet and dry weather in place through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. However, clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the next Pacific storm; this looks to spread rainy conditions back into the region Saturday night into Sunday. The European model is suggesting that it is cold enough as the precipitation arrives for some snow at the start; that's something we'll watch at this point.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather