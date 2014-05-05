WEATHER: Cloudy & Much Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been a beautiful day in the Triangle with temperatures in the low 70s, but that is going away as a cold front slips through this evening. A big, cold high pressure system over northern Ontario is pushing the much cooler air southward. Tomorrow, that high will be near Lake Ontario while the cold front will be pushed well down into Georgia and our afternoon temperatures will be 20 degrees lower.Meanwhile, a major storm, now centered in the Oklahoma panhandle, will be moving up the Ohio River and pushing rain in our direction. The clouds are already streaming into the area but the rain will wait till after midnight tomorrow night and continues, much of the time, though Tuesday morning. Rain begins tapering off and ending west to east Tuesday afternoon. We'll get a break in the rain Wednesday but clouds linger for St. Patrick's Day. However, there will still there could be some breaks.The next storm we'll have to deal with is just now approaching northern California and will roll down through that state tomorrow and into Arizona Tuesday. By Thursday morning, the storm center will be lifting northeast into the Ohio Valley. Rain and even thunderstorms expected here late Wednesday night and Thursday. There will be a few strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. By Friday, that storm will move away from the mid-Atlantic coast and will leave a chilly, northerly flow behind it with a bit of rain lingering, especially in the morning. High pressure will take over for the weekend with dry, cool conditions; however, an upper level low is forecast over the southeast so clouds will linger while an area of low pressure stays off the southeast coast.Have a great week!Robert Johnson